This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Accused N3 billion fraud: Court granted N2 billion bail to Kogi Gov.’s nephew and three others

Ali Bello, nephew of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello who is being tried for allegedly taking part in a N3 billion fraud, was granted bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

In a decision handed down by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, the court equally granted bail to Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, and Iyada Sadat, who are three of Bello’s alleged accomplices, pending the outcome of the case against them.

Bail for each defendant was set at N500 million, with two sureties each posting bail in the same amount. The court emphasized that the sureties must reside in Abuja, have a verifiable address, and own landed properties worth N500 million within the Federal Capital Territory. It ruled that the original title deeds for the properties must be deposited with the court’s registrar while also requiring the sureties to present proof of their tax payments for the three years between 2020 and 2022.

Furthermore, Justice Egwuatu warned the defendants against leaving the country without permission and ordered them to turn over their international passports to the court. The trial judge observed that every allegation in the 18-count complaint that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, or EFCC, filed against the defendants contained offenses that could be covered by bail. Justice Egwuatu dismissed a counter-affidavit the prosecution submitted to oppose the defendant’s bail request, concluding that the court had the final say on whether to grant bail.

As a result, he postponed the case until April 16 so that the trial could begin. Recall that on February 8 the court remanded the four defendants in custody after they entered a not guilty plea to the charge leveled against them. The defendants’ attorney, Mr. Ahmed Raji, SAN, had earlier pleaded with the court to grant bail with lenient conditions to his clients. The defendants’ availability for the defendants’ trial was promised by Raji, SAN. He informed the court that the EFCC had been looking into the defendants for more than a year and claimed that neither they nor anyone else interfered with the investigation.

The senior attorney also called the court’s attention to the administrative bail that the anti-graft organization had previously granted to the defendants, noting that one of them was even permitted to travel to Saudi Arabia. If released from custody, he claimed they wouldn’t flee the country.

The EFCC, however, contested the defendant’s request for bail, asserting that they constituted a flight risk, through its attorney, Mr. M.K. Hussein. If granted bail, the defendants would be able to obstruct the EFCC’s prospective witnesses, the EFCC informed the court. It requested that the judge deny their request for release and set the case for a speedier hearing.

The defendants are accused of conspiring, committing fraud, misappropriating money, and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654.00. According to the EFCC, they violated Sections 15(2)(d) and 18(a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011, as amended, and were therefore in violation of and subject to punishment under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

Content created and supplied by: Elzehara (via 50minds

News )

#Accused #billion #fraud #Court #granted #billion #bail #Kogi #Gov.s #nephewAccused N3 billion fraud: Court granted N2 billion bail to Kogi Gov.’s nephew and three others Publish on 2023-02-20 19:45:12