Accord Party’s presidential candidate, Chris Imumolen reveals 9 states where Accord has stronghold

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online recently, it was reported that the presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Prof Chris Imumolen, has shared his thoughts on the forthcoming presidential election, as he claimed that he would win the election.

When he was told that it might be difficult for his party to win, considering the party’s few structure and the dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC. While responding to this, Chris said his party would win because, they have strongholds in some states in the country.

While talking, he said, “In the South-South zone, in Rivers State, in Akwa Ibom State, in Lagos State, in Oyo State, in Benue State, Zamfara State and Kebbi State. In Zamfara State, for example, my vice-presidential candidate (Bello Maru), contested as a governor in the state in 2019 and he emerged second. We have about 12 states and some strong parties in the North-West. That is not to say that we do not have a presence in other states or that we are not doing well in other states. We have a strong footing In Edo State as well.”

Mediateehem (

)