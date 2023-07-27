AC Milan Close To Signing Nigerian Forward Chukwueze From Villarreal

AC Milan is reportedly set to finalized the signing of Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal. The news came in after Fabrizio Romano reported that the Italian club will pay a fee of €20M plus €8M in add-ons. The talented 24-year-old has been a highly sought-after player in the transfer market, and his arrival at the Italian club is set to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season.

Chukwueze’s dribbling skills, explosive pace, and goal-scoring ability have made him a standout performer for Villarreal and caught the attention of top clubs across Europe. His versatility in playing across the forward line adds depth and flexibility to AC Milan’s attack, providing their manager with a quality option.

The Nigerian international’s footballing journey has been impressive, and his move to AC Milan represents a major step forward in his career. As he joins forces with the like of Rafael Leão, Chukwueze will be eager to prove himself in one of Europe’s most prestigious leagues.

With AC Milan aiming to challenge for domestic and European honors, the acquisition of Samuel Chukwueze showcases their ambition to assemble a formidable squad capable of competing at the highest level

