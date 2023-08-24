Abure Faction Reacts To Sacking Of Julius Abure & Affirmation Of Apapa As LP Chairman By The Court.

The Julius Abure led faction of the Labour Party, has reacted to the reported sacking of Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Party by the court. While speaking, the Abure faction made it known that their is another devastating blow for the Lamidi Apapa led faction of the Labour Party, noting that the Court of Appeal Owerri, sitting in Abuja, today dismissed the appeal that was filed by one Mr Basil Maduka, who is contesting for Imo State Governorship post, from the camp of Lamidi Apapa.

Speaking further, the Abure faction made it known that the Labour Party had asked the Court of Appeal to quash the comments of the trial court in the Federal High Court Owerri. They went further and noted that Labour party also informed the court that Senator Athan Achonu won the party’s primaries.

According to Vanguard paper report, the Abure led faction of the Labour Party made this disclosure in a statement that was released by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh in Abuja, while reacting to the report that court sacked Julius Abure as the party’s National Chairman.

Some parts of the statement read: ” It is another devastating blow for the Lamidi Apapa led dissident group as the Court of Appeal Owerri, sitting in Abuja today, Thursday August 24, 2023 dismissed the appeal filed by one Mr Basil Maduka, who is contending for the Labour Party governorship candidacy for Imo state.”

Furthermore, Abure faction noted that the attention seeking camp of Lamidi Apapa today misinformed the public by trying to twist the clear judgement of the appellate court, noting that it is very important to make it clear that neither the Federal High Court Owerri nor the Court of Appeal Owerri, which sat in Abuja today gave any order in the matter other than for lack of locus standi against the plaintiff (Basil Maduka), the Labour Party’s Governorship Candidate from the camp of Lamidi Apapa.

In addition, Abure led faction made it known that the status quo remains with Senator Athan Achonu as the validly nominated candidate of Labour Party for 2023 Imo governorship election in Imo State, noting that Barrister Julius Abure still remains the authentic chairman of the party.

