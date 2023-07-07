Abuja Schools Charge Parents In Millions But They’re Watching Less Expensive Schools Sweep WAEC-Sani

One of members of the peoples Democratic Party has heaped praises on some schools that have produced best students in some of the secondary school leaving examinations like NECO & WAEC in recent times

Sani threw jibes at some of the schools at the federal capital territory, FCT charging parents In Million and yet not being able to produce students that will perform well in some of the examinations

Recall that recently, a student from Anambra was celebrated as one of the toppers in the just released JAMB result

He said the schools in Abuja are charging high fees but they are watching the less expensive schools in some of the remote parts of the country to sweep the trophies in WAEC and NECO

