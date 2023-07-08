NEWS

Abuja Schools are charging in millions but have failed to produce WAEC and NECO Sweepers -Shehu Sani

In a thought-provoking tweet, Shehu Sani, a well-known figure, shed light on a disconcerting issue plaguing the education system in Abuja. “Abuja Schools Charges parents in tens of millions and they are watching as Students from less expensive schools in some remote parts of the country sweep the trophies in WAEC and NECO exams,” he tweeted. This statement raises concerns about the quality and value of education provided by the costly institutions in the capital city.

The observation draws attention to an alarming trend where students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, studying in less expensive schools in remote regions, outperform their counterparts from affluent families attending high-priced schools in Abuja. This striking disparity highlights a potential imbalance in the educational approach and resources available to students.

It is imperative for educational authorities and to delve deeper into the reasons behind this trend. By identifying the factors contributing to the success of students from remote areas, they can work towards improvingthe education system in Abuja and ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has access to quality education and equal opportunities to excel.

