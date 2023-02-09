NEWS

Abuja: Photo Of A European Union Election Observer At Peter Obi’s Campaign Rally Today

Mr. Peter obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and the former Governor of Anambra state, is currently holding his presidential campaign rally today in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, alongside his running mate. The supporters of the Labour Party Presidential candidate are all out in their numbers to show their support for Peter obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed.However, amongst the Crowds at the Labour Party presidential campaign rally in Abuja, is an European Union Election Observer. In a photo which was uploaded on twitter by a twitter user, the European Union Election Observer, was seen at the Labour Party Campaign venue. Some Nigerians have reacted to the photo. Reacting to it, a twitter user with the handle name ‘Nkem’ posted, “A European Union Election Observer joined the crowd of Obidients to witness the Obi-Datti rally in Abuja. INEC, we want a free and fair Election!”.

