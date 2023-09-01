Abuja Master Plan: The Aso Rock Villa That Sits Tinubu Is Not In The Original Master Plan – Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa campaign council, has asserted that the Aso Rock villa, not being part of the original master plan of the FCT, could potentially be subject to demolition, based on statements made by the FCT minister.

During an interview in a video (4:45) with Channels TV news, Bwala highlighted that numerous structures within the FCT aren’t aligned with the original master plan. He mentioned that strict adherence to the master plan by Nyesom Wike could lead to the demolition of various government institutions.

In his words, “The mention of the FCT minister often evokes thoughts of demolition. The FCT operates differently from the Ministry of Works; it operates as an administration. Demolition is only one aspect; various crucial elements constitute FCT administration. Starting with the aspect of demolition, he has expressed intentions to revert to the original master plan.”

Discussing the original master plan, Bwala pointed out, “I’d like to inform you that the Aso Rock villa housing the President is not part of the original master plan; it could potentially be removed. The same logic applies to other military barracks within the FCT that dete from the original master plan.”

