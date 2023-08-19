‘Abuja Hasn’t Got Much Roads And Bridges To Build, It’s Fairly Well Built’ – Dr. Sam Amadi

A Director of Abuja School of Social and Political Theory, Dr. Sam Amadi has alleged that Abuja hasn’t got much roads and bridges to build as regarding the appointment of Nyesom Wike as Minister of the FCT. He said in an interview with AIT news that Port Harcourt has not gotten an uplift in terms of beauty under Wike as governor. According to him, the FCT needs a minister that can drive the economic development.

He said, ”Port Harcourt has not got a significant uplift in terms of beauty. So I’m not part of the fanbase of those who hails Wike. Abuja hasn’t got much roads and bridges to build, it’s fairly well-built. What Abuja has lacked over the years is a visionary town planner, someone who understands that the modern city drives economic development. I want to see a minister who understands that the City has to have character. And Abuja with the diplomats, the scholars, the policy champions should be attractive to create an alluring center.”

