Abubakar Malami speaks, as Soludo tells FG to release Nnamdi Kanu to him

According to an exclusive news that was published by the Premium Times Newspaper online this afternoon, it was reported that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has reacted to the request of the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, as the governor told Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu to him and that, he (Soludo), will stand as surety for Kanu.

While the Attorney-General of the Federation, was reacting to this, he said that he has not seen Soludo’s request officially.

While he was talking, he said that, “There is no such request formally before the Federal Government of Nigeria or the judicial process and as at today, being 18th of January, 2023, I am not in receipt of any application arising from the public statement made by the governor of Anambra State (Charles Soludo), either through the judicial process or extended to me as the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).”

Further talking, he said when a matter is already pending before the court, the right channel through which any request can be made or perhaps concession can be presented for consideration or negotiation is through the judicial process and no other way.

