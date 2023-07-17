Abubakar Kyari takes over as acting APC chairman, Omisore locked out of office

Abubakar Kyari has assumed the role of the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in an emergency meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in which Iyiola Omisore, the national secretary of the party, was shockingly shut out.

Mr Kyari was the deputy national chairman (North) until Monday.

The meeting hurriedly convened at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Monday after Abdullahi Adamu’s reported unceremonious resignation as the national chairman.

Mr Omisore quickly exited the secretariat’s premises after telling journalists he was unaware of Mr Adamu’s resignation. He said he would visit the former Nasarawa governor to understand the situation.

Mr Kyari’s meeting had deputy national chairman (South) Emma Enukwu, national vice chairman (North-West) Salihu Lukman, national vice chairman (North-East) Salihu Mustapha, and national vice chairman (North-Central) Muazu Bawa in attendance.

Also at the meeting were the national vice chairman (South-West), Issacs Kekemeke, the national vice chairman (South-East), Ejoroma Arodiogu, and the deputy national secretary, Festus Fuanter.