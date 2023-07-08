Absence Of Independence Institutions In Nigeria Is One Of The Greatest Challenges We Have- Jibrin Okutepa

A popular Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, took to his Twitter page to say the absence of independence institutions in the country is one of the greatest challenges they have.

.Jibrin Okutepa has taken to his microblogging, Twitter, some minutes ago to point out one of the greatest challenges in Nigeria.

According to the statement made known by Okutepa, he revealed that one of the greatest challenges in the country was the absence of independence institutions.

Jibrin Okutepa highlighted in his statement that most of the institutions in the country were at the beck and call of the executive arm of government.

However, Okutepa added to his statement by concluding that most people heading institutions in the country were lily-livered because they cannot say no to order.

In his tweet, he wrote below:

“The absence of independence institutions in Nigeria is one of the greatest challenges we have. Most of the institutions in Nigeria are at the beck and call of the executive arm of government. Most people heading these institutions are just lily-livered. They cannot say no to orders.”

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your opinions and thoughts in the comment section below.

Naija-hub-news (

)