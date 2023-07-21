About 13 Of The Aides Tinubu Has Appointed Are From Lagos, It Shouldn’t Be Only Lagos- Dele Fulani

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Dele Fulani has called on president Bola Tinubu to consider party stalwarts from other parts of the southwest for appointment in his cabinet.

He said this in an interview with Arise while complaining that about 13 of the aides the president has appointed are all affiliated with Lagos State even though some of them may not originally be from the state.

The APC chieftain who described himself as the National Coordinator, conference of APC support groups coordinators, noted that it would be unfair for the president to only consider those affiliated with Lagos politics for appointments whereas Lagos state did not contribute so much to his victory in the last election.

He said if his election victory was to be judged by the outcome of the election in Lagos state, he won’t be president at the moment.

He said “the aides Mr president (Bola Tinubu) has appointed so far, about 13 of them are from Lagos state. These are individuals that play their politics in Lagos. What has Lagos contributed to the victory of Mr president? If the election was to be solely relied on what comes out of Lagos, we won’t be talking about Mr president being the president now. Mr president should look at other parts of southwest, those that contributed to his success, look at Ondo state, look at Ekiti, look at Oyo. It shouldn’t be only Lagos state.”

Watch from 3:31 to 4:37.

