Abiola was like Tinubu today who wanted to be president & they told him it is not for sale- Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director, strategic communications for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu, said that Moshood Abiola was like Tinubu today who wanted to be president and they told him it is not for sale.

Dele Momodu made the statement in an interview with Channels Television during the Sunrise Daily Program where he was talking about why it is difficult win the presidency at first attempt.

Dele Momodu acknowledged that in the forthcoming presidential election, We have four leading presidential candidate, namely Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Peter Obi.

Dele Momodu then said that most contesters now are contesting for the first time except PDP candidate who has been contesting since 1993 and that gave him better chance of winning.

However, He butteressed that presidential election is not just won by having a load of money just like it happened to Abiola.

“You see presidential race is like a marathon, it takes time to build up. Even Chief MKO Abiola, a lot of people who don’t know the history of Nigeria thinks he just came in 1993 with all his stupendous wealth and he won the election.

He said No, Abiola in 1981 he was in NPN, and he has loads of money just like Tinubu today. Abiola said he wanted to be the president and they told him, the president is not for sale. So he went away quietly to rebuild and he came back after 12 years in 1993 and that was when he was able to do it.

Watch the video here

pecial (

)