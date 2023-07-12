Abia’s Otti Announces 30 New Appointments, Including J. Martins and Kanu Nwankwo

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has recently announced 30 new appointments, aiming to bolster his administration with individuals from diverse backgrounds. Among the notable appointments are J Martins, a renowned musician, and Kanu Nwankwo, a former professional footballer. The appointments were declared effective immediately by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko.

The appointed individuals will assume various roles within the state administration, contributing their expertise and knowledge to enhance governance in Abia State. The positions encompass a wide range of sectors and responsibilities, ensuring comprehensive coverage and addressing the needs of different areas.

Some of the key appointments include Ugochukwu Okoroafor as Special Adviser for Monitoring and Evaluation, Iheanacho Obioma as Special Adviser for Political Affairs, and Prof Ijeoma Iheukwumere as Senior Special Assistant for Environment. Other notable appointments are Odinakachi Eric Eme as Senior Special Assistant for Multilateral and Donor Agencies, and Nwaka Inem as Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce, and Industry.

Magdalene Ugoanusi has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while Martins Okechukwu Justice, widely known as J Martins, assumes the role of Special Assistant for Tourism and Entertainment. Dr. George Chidozie will serve as the Senior Special Assistant for Special Duties, and Pastor Okorougo Aji has been appointed as the Special Assistant for Lands and Housing.

To further strengthen the transportation sector, Dr. Obioma Nwogbe will serve as the Senior Special Assistant for Transport, and Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba will take on the position of Senior Special Assistant for Homeland Security. In addition, Ven (Dr.) Joshua Onyeike has been appointed as the General Manager of ASOPADEC, and Pastor Dike Nwankwo will be the Director General of the Abia State Orientation Agency.

The appointments also extend to critical sectors such as health and finance. Dr. Uloaku Ukaegbu will assume the position of Director for the Abia State Agency for Control of AIDS, while Dr. Eric Egwuibe will serve as the Senior Special Assistant for Budget and Planning. Dr. Anthony Nwaubani has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant for Finance, bringing his expertise to the financial matters of the state.

Other appointments include Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke as the General Manager of ASEPA, Mr. Daniel Chinagozi as the Special Assistant for Digital Economy, and Chinedu Ekeke as the Deputy Chief of Staff cum Senior Special Assistant for Sports and Youth Development. Dr. Oluebube Olunna Chukwu will hold the position of Senior Special Assistant for Due Process, and Apostle Kenneth C. Wiper will serve as the Special Assistant for Religious Activities.

Mr. Ishmael Onuoha has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant for Cooperative Societies, and Col. Ezichi Kalu (Rtd.) will assume the role of General Manager for the Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA). Additionally, Mrs. Mathilda Anyamele will serve as the Special Assistant for Special Duties, while Mrs. Chinwe Kanu Uba and Mrs. Chinwe Onyeukwu will respectively hold the positions of Special Assistant for Women Mobilisation and Special Assistant for Women Affairs.

In a move to strengthen sports in the state, Kanu Nwankwo, the renowned former footballer, will take on the role of Chairman of Enyimba International Football Club in Aba. Furthermore, Boniface Alozie Uche will serve as the Chairman of Abia Comets, and John Sam Obuh has been appointed as the Chairman of Abia Warriors, bringing their extensive experience and leadership to promote sports development in the state.

Dr. Benson Nwaigburu will assume the role of General Manager for the Abia State Debt Management Office, playing a crucial role in managing the state’s financial obligations effectively.

These appointments reflect Governor Alex Otti’s commitment to assembling a competent and diverse team capable of addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by Abia State. By incorporating individuals from various sectors, the administration aims to foster inclusive governance, enhance service delivery, and drive sustainable development across the state.

The newly appointed officials are expected to bring their expertise, knowledge, and dedication to their respective positions, contributing to the overall progress and prosperity of Abia State. With their collective efforts, the administration aspires to fulfill its promises and meet the aspirations of the people, ushering in a new era of growth and prosperity for the state.

