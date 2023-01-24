Abia: Tinubu Reacts After Mammoth Crowd Attended His Campaign Rally In Abia State

Sen Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State, and the Presidential candidate of the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) , held his presidential campaign rally in Abia State on Tuesday, where he communicated with the people of Abia State about his plans for the country if he is elected as the next president. Photos which has surfaced online, shows that thousands of crowds, most especially youths attended the APC Presidential campaign rally in Abia State to welcome Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to hear him speak about his plans.

Reacting to the turnout from his Presidential campaign rally in Abia State, and the success of the rally, Bola Tinubu released a statement via his twitter handle, where he thanked the people of Abia State for turning up for the rally. He said, “To the people of God’s own state, I say a big thank you”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Bola Tinubu; What do you have to say about this?

Content created and supplied by: Grantenzy (via 50minds

News )

