Abia State PDP Governorship candidate Prof Ikonne dies

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a tragic incident has hit one of the major contending political party PDP in Abia State, South East Nigeria. As gathered from BBC NEWS PIDGIN, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Abia State, Professor Uche Ikonne has passed away.

The Abia State commissioner for Trade and Investments John Okiye Kalu confirmed the incident saying, “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne who died at the national Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am after a brief illness.

According to reports, the deceased was recovering after taking proper treatment at the United Kingdom, but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrest. Reports equally revealed that Prof Ikonne wasn’t well for a while and hadn’t been seen in Public since November 2022. With the Gubernatorial elections set to hold by March 2023, the People’s Democratic Party in Abia State will now have to seek a replacement for Prof Ikonne.

