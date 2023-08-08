Abia State: Governor Alex Otti vows to deal with criminals, launches Operation Crush

Abia State Governor, Mr. Alex Otti, has taken a firm step to tackle the security problems in the state headlong by launching an interagency response codenamed ‘tion Crush’.

The security operation, which involves all the security agencies in the state, was set in motion on Tuesday in Umuahia at an event attended by all the security chiefs, traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

Speaking during the event held in Umuahia, Otti said the development was a strong and coordinated response to the lingering challenge of insecurity in parts of the state which has made life nightmarish for many.

Governor Alex Otti has given criminals terrorising residents of Abia State the option of either to leave the state in a hurry or be crushed.

The Governor who gave the option Tuesday at Okpara Square Umuahia during the launch of “tion Crush”, a special security operation against the rising tide of violent crime, said that, “Abia will no longer share an inch of its land with criminals or their sponsors.

“Students, traders, civil servants and other innocent Nigerians returning to their homes, going for their private businesses have fallen victims to these mindless criminals.

He said that, “This special operation is technically set up to swiftly identify, analyse and respond to security threats from and within any part of the state. The goal is to counter with necessary force, any incidence of kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of violent crimes anywhere in the state.

Besides, vehicles were distributed to the security formations in the state, including the Police, Army, Navy, DSS and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), with the police receiving the lion’s share.

The governor of Abia, Mr Alex Otti said that, “Your charge is simple: dislodge criminals from their hideouts and make the state secure for law abiding citizens. This scheme (tion Crush) will help us achieve the peace and stability we need.

Source: Punch papers.

