NEWS

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti Visits The Long-Abandoned Enyimba Hotel In Aba, Abia State (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 hours ago
0 331 1 minute read

The executive Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has reacted after he visited the Long-abandoned Enyimba Hotel in Aba, Abia State.

Governor Alex Otti won his election bid some months ago under the platform of the Labour Party. He was sworn in as the executive Governor of Abia State on the 29th of May, 2023.

Governor Alex Otti said; “I visited the site of the long-abandoned Enyimba Hotel Aba, a legacy project from the era of the remarkable De Sam Mbakwe. Despite years of neglect, the property’s architectural allure and potential are still evident.”

The only Labour Party Governor added; “My aim was to access the facility’s present condition and strategize for its future.”

The recent post by Governor Alex Otti on his official Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Governor Alex Otti Verified Facebook Page

Peteru4011 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 hours ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Check out these exceptional gown styles for pretty ladies

51 seconds ago

Today’s Headlines: Kolawole Ogunwale: Atiku An Asset to Humanity, Trump vows to fight on in 2024 White House race if sentenced

9 mins ago

I Sold All My Property To Campaign For Peter Obi. If It Was Tinubu I Would Not Be Suffering- Col. Chinyere Obi

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Tinubu’s ‘Braggadocio Policies’ Killing Nigerians–Afenifere; Why I Quit APC–Lukman

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button