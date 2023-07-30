Abia State Governor, Alex Otti Reacts After He Visited The Long-Abandoned Enyimba Hotel In Aba

The executive Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has reacted after he visited the Long-abandoned Enyimba Hotel in Aba, Abia State.

Governor Alex Otti won his election bid some months ago under the platform of the Labour Party. He was sworn in as the executive Governor of Abia State on the 29th of May, 2023.

Governor Alex Otti said; “I visited the site of the long-abandoned Enyimba Hotel Aba, a legacy project from the era of the remarkable De Sam Mbakwe. Despite years of neglect, the property’s architectural allure and potential are still evident.”

The only Labour Party Governor added; “My aim was to access the facility’s present condition and strategize for its future.”

