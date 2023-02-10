This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Abia State Government Stops The Planned Coronation Of The Emir Of Aba Emirate Council

The government of Abia State has ordered the cancellation of the allegedly planned coronation of Sarki Shehu Bello II as the Emir of the “Aba Emirate Council.”

The Secretary to the State Government Mr. Chris Ezem, made this known on Wednesday.

Mr. Chris Ezem said that the Abia State government decided to stop the ‘illegal’ coronation because it was done without the government’s approval.

In the words of Mr. Ezem, “Government wishes to warn all involved in this unauthorised and illegal coronation to stop forthwith or be prepared to face the full weight of the law,

“Government hereby directs the immediate cancellation of the proposed illegal coronation as there is nothing like Aba Emirate Council in the state.”

The SSG further stated that the State Government is warning all the citizens, especially those in the state’s commercial hub; Aba, to remain law abiding and to desist from participating in the illegal coronation.

However, Mr. Ezem said that the law enforcement agencies has been notified to “swing into action and ensure that no such event capable of breaching the existing peace in the state takes place in Aba or any part of the state.”

Recall that on Wednesday, the alleged coronation of Emir of Abia State had sparked criticisms from scholars and youth groups in the state.

The Igbo youth group under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), described the alleged plot to install Emir of Abia State as Jihad on Igbo people.

According to a statement released by the group’s President General, Goodluck Ibem, COSEYL warned “the plotters and organizers of such expensive joke to immediately leave Abia State with their evil plot back to where they came from.”

However, the paramount ruler of Abiriba ancient kingdom, HRM Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu (Enachioken Abaribe), said that it “is a signal for something else. It’s beyond what you can see now with your eyes. It’s a very serious issue.”

Source: Premium Times Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Empirewriter (via 50minds

News )

