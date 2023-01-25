This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Abia PDP Gov Candidate Ikonne Is Dead

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Prof Uchenna Ikonne is dead.

His death was announced in a statement on Wednesday by his son, Dr Uche-Ikonne Chikezie.

According to the report obtained by Channels television, the people’s Democratic party (PDP) governorship candidate passed away this morning, January 25, 2023, at around 4 a.m., according to the younger Ikonne. At Abuja’s National Hospital, he passed away.

He was recuperating after receiving the right care in the United Kingdom, but a few days ago, he relapsed, resulting in many cardiac arrests from which he did not survive.

The statement said, in part, “Further details and preparations would be made known to the public after discussions and meetings within the family.”

According to Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s national publicity secretary, the party will release a statement after receiving a briefing from the state chapter. According to Channels Television report.

