Abia PDP fresh guber primary: Ex-chair, Nwaka advocates consensus candidate

Worried over the electoral fortunes of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, the former Chairman of the party, Senator Emma Nwaka, has advocated a consensus candidate in the proposed fresh governorship primary of the party.

PDP had scheduled fresh governorship primary for February 5 following the death of the party’s flag bearer, Professor Uche Ikonne.

Nwaka, who was a candidate in the July 25, 2022 primary that produced the late Ikonne, wrote to the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, stating that the consensus candidate would save the PDP from further implosion.

The need for a consensual agreement is urgent, he said, in order to prevent further collapse, since the party was still recovering from the dust caused by the previous primary, which saw some prominent chieftains and hopefuls leave the party in protest.

Nwaka further advocated that, if the party insisted on holding a new primary, prior candidates who had already gone through a number of steps should not be required to pay new fees or go through new screening.

If the PDP were to continue to hold power in the state after May 29, the former PDP Chairman encouraged both the national leadership of the party and the stakeholders to handle the new primary with extreme caution.

“Permit me sir to make some observations in reference to that,” the letter said in part. Due to the most recent contentious primaries, the Abia PDP has been in disarray.

“A few of our distinguished members were forced to leave the party. In the lead-up to the general elections, we now have a fantastic opportunity to mend the party and foster amity among its members. instead of a primary that is “open,” which could cause the party to become more polarised.

I respectfully ask that you use your influence to persuade respected party veterans from our state to help toward the selection of a consensus candidate.

“Our chances in the general elections may not be favourable if we stick to the course previously announced. We are in this company to succeed, in my opinion.

“On the other hand, if my recommendation doesn’t win favour, may I say out that it doesn’t seem right to me to demand individuals who bought forms for the last primaries to buy forms again.

They should not be required to purchase forms or go through a second interview. According to Vanguard report.

Content created and supplied by: Ismaeeliii (via 50minds

News )

