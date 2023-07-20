Abia lawmaker declares state of emergency as erosion sacks constituents

The Member representing Bende North Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Nnamdi Ibekwe, has called for the declaration of a state of emergency given the erosion menace afflicting the constituency.

According to Punch, The MP made the remarks to journalists in Umuahia over the recent erosion incident that has left many residents homeless in Umuenyere, Alayi Community in Bende Local Government Area.

He said more than five houses were washed away and farmlands and crops worth millions of naira were destroyed in the recent incident.

“Many people are now living as refugees in their ancestral community,” the lawmaker lamented.

According to Hon. Ibekwe, there are over 100 active erosion sites in the constituency alone, about 20 of which pose an existential threat to the people.

He named Umuenyere Alayi, Oluibina Igbere, Ezi Igbere, Amekpu Item, and Okafia as the epicenters of the menace.

“More than five houses have been destroyed, farmlands and crops severely affected; many people can no longer farm because their farmlands have been severely devastated,” he added.

“It’s an emergency because if people no longer have access to their homes that they built with their savings, it’s a disaster.”

He called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and its counterparts in the states to quickly send relief supplies to affected citizens to cushion the impact of the disaster.

He noted that he has taken steps to allete the suffering of the victims, but asked for the intervention of both the state and federal governments.

The MP said he would sensitize all schools in Bende North in the coming days to educate students and pupils on the dangers of erosion and some of the preventive and corrective measures to mitigate its effects.

He also urged the Nigerian government to follow the example of the Netherlands in seeking ways to turn erosion problems into sources of revenue for the country.

According to him, the Netherlands was hit by natural disasters in the 1980s, but rose to the challenge and today produces experts in marine engineering and flood technologies worldwide.

“In the same way, Nigeria can become an exporter of erosion control experts if we rise to the challenge as a country.”

