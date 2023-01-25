Abia: Ikonne’s death terminates deputy gov’s candidacy —Lawyer, Festus Ogun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Festus Ogun, a human rights attorney and the founder of Festus Ogun Legal, claims that Prof. Eleazar Uche Ikonne’s death, the PDP’s candidate for governor in Abia State, officially ended his running mate’s bid for the position of deputy governor in the state.

The PDP candidate for governor’s death in the state was revealed by Ogun, who also expressed his sympathies to Ikonne’s family on Wednesday evening.

According to him, Ikonne’s passing meant that the PDP should have a new governorship primary in Abia State in conformity with the Electoral Act and the state’s Constitution within 14 days of notifying INEC, at which time a new candidate for governor will be identified.

It is therefore against the law for the Abia deputy governorship candidate to automatically be nominated as the party’s governorship candidate, the speaker continued, noting that the nomination for the PDP deputy governorship candidate ended with Ikonne’s passing.

He continued, “Section 187 of the 1999 Constitution specifies that a governorship candidate can only be considered to be properly nominated if he genuinely nominates a deputy. A deputy governor candidate can only be regarded as elected if the governor who nominated him triumphs in the election, as well.

Therefore, the PDP must hold a new primary to select a governorship candidate, and the chosen candidate must then propose his (or her) own deputy, who may be Prof. Ikonne’s deputy or anybody else.

The legal expert added that, in view of these changes, INEC is required under Section 34 of the Electoral Act of 2022 to rearrange the date previously set for the holding of governorship elections in Abia State within 14 days.

Ogun ended, “May the aspirations of good people succeed in Abia.”

