Abia Gov, Alex Otti Reveals What He Discussed With A Delegation Of The CBN When They Visited Him

The executive Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has reacted after he met with the delegation of the Central Bank of Nigeria in Umuahia, Abia State capital today.

Reacting to the development, Governor Alex Otti said; “I met with a delegation of the Central Bank of Nigeria Umuahia branch, led by Mr. Olaoba Ayotunde, Branch Controller and Adiele Kelechi, Development Finance, along with other team members. Also present was the Abia State chapter Chairman of National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Mr. Eze Linus Okezie.”

(Photo Credit – Governor Alex Otti Verified Twitter Page)

He added; “They highlighted the need for improved collaboration between the Abia State Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure effective utilization of development finance resources.”

The Labour Party Chieftain stated further; “The discussions bordered on the problems they had encountered in the past, noting that the synergy and requisite structures were not in place to access some of the CBN facilities. They applauded the government for creating an intervention department with a focal person to relate with. Some of the interventions from the CBN that had not been accessed included the SME village, Autonomous Poultry Programme, among others.”

He noted; “We are going to be weighing in on some of the problems they highlighted, mainly recoveries, collateralisation, and ensuring that the programmes impact positively on the grassroots. We have structured a plan to assist in recovery, looking at the peer pressure advantage in the cooperative model. Cooperative is the core plank of our administration’s driver for SMEs and other empowerment programmes. We also have a Special Adviser in charge of cooperatives.”

(Photo Credit – Alex Otti Verified Twitter Page)

