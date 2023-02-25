Abia 2023 Presidential Election Results For LP, APC, PDP, Others:

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Abia 2023 Presidential Election Results For LP, APC, and PDP among other political parties can be accessed below.

NewsOnline reports that Nigerians will today, Saturday, February 25, 2023, decide their next President for the next four years.

This reliable online newspaper understands that over 2.1 million registered Abia voters will determine the fate of the three main contenders in terms of political parties which includes; the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Labour Party, LP, and of course, the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is flying the flag of the PDP, former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi is the candidate of the LP, while Rabiu Kwankwaso is the NNPP’s standard bearer.

Other presidential candidates, according to INEC’s final list, include:

Imumolen Christopher – Accord Party (AP); Al-Mustapha Hamza – Action Alliance (AA); Sowore Omoyele – African Action Congress (AAC); Kachikwu Dumebi – African Democratic Congress (ADC); Sani Yabagi Yusuf – Action Democratic Party (ADP); Umeadi Peter Nnanna – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Ojei Princess Chichi – Allied People’s Movement (APM); Nnamdi Charles Osita – Action Peoples Party (APP); Adenuga Sunday Oluwafemi – Boot Party (BP); Osakwe Felix Johnson – National Rescue Movement (NRM).

Others are: Abiola Latifu Kolawole – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP); Adebayo Adewole Ebenezer – Social Democratic Party (SDP); Ado-Ibrahim Abdumalik – Young Progressives Party (YPP); and Nwanyanwu Daniel Daberechukwu – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Today’s presidential election is widely believed to be between three candidates, namely: Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Bola Tinubu.

In his nationwide broadcast, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is serving a complete eight-year term under the APC, admonished the citizens to go out there and vote for their very choice of candidate.

He also said that his administration’s new monetary policy had also contributed immensely to the minimisation of the influence of money in politics.

“This is a positive departure from the past and represents a bold legacy step by this administration, towards laying a strong foundation for free and fair elections,” he said, assuring that every vote will count.

Abia 2023 Presidential Election Results For LP, APC, PDP, Others:

