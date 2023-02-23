NEWS

Abdulsalami Abubakar Makes Strong Demand From Obi, Atiku, Tinubu, Others

Abdulsalami Abubakar has made a strong demand from Obi, Atiku, and Tinubu, among other Presidential Candidates.

NewsOnline reports that the Chairman of the National Peace Accord and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has urged presidential candidates that only the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has power to announce results during Saturday’s general election.

This online newspaper understands that Abubakar stated this on Wednesday as all political parties converged at the International Conference Centre, ICC, in Abuja for the signing of the second peace accord.

Abubakar said, “I want to encourage political parties to respect that only the INEC is the constitution of authority, will announce the result and to ensure that their supporters refrain from disseminating fake news.

“On behalf of the National Peace Committee, I urge all stakeholders to understand that this event has the potential of setting a positive in our journey to a peaceful and more democratized Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, Mr President, I want to thank you for taking your time to join us in this moment of history in the life of Nigeria’s real democracy.”

