Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation: APC’ll be destroyed, minority will oppress majority – Primate Ayodele

According to a report by Daily Post, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently addressed the All Progressives Congress (APC) future in the wake of the ouster of Abdullahi Adamu as national chairman. The ruling party is about to start another cycle of turmoil that would ultimately to their downfall, according to Primate Ayodele, who had previously predicted the APC crisis and the expulsion of the party’s national chairman some years ago.

Ayodele criticized the APC leadership for ignoring his warnings about the party’s crisis several years ago in a statement signed by his media assistant, Osho Oluwatosin, and titled: “APC will be destroyed, the minority will oppress the majority.” He also emphasized that the removal of Adamu will reveal many things that have been kept hidden within the party.

According to Daily Post, Primate Ayodele indicated that unless the leaders turn things around, he doesn’t see the ruling party prospering shortly. “I warned the ruling party about the removal of Adamu, but they didn’t listen,” claims Ayodele. The expulsion of Adamu will reveal a lot about the party and encourage them to engage in dishonest behavior.

“Unless they turn around, I don’t see APC prospering in the near future. They don’t pay attention when we warn them, so I’ll keep talking. There are already so many cracks that the party won’t be able to make things right.”

Source: Daily Post

Kingscommunications (

)