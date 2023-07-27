Abdullahi Adamu Was Against Tinubu’s Presidency Up To The Point Of Announcement Of The Result-Abumchukwu Okoye

The National Coordinator, Take Back Nigeria Initiative (TBNI), Abumchukwu Okoye has stated that the embattled former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu was against the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu up to the point of announcement of results.

The Sun paper reported that Abumchukwu Okoye stated this during an exclusive interview with him.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page)

Recall that the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore have resigned their positions from the party.

Abumchukwu Okoye, when asked about his take on the resignation of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said; “It was expected that President Tinubu will fire Adamu and the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore because both of them didn’t support Tinubu’s Presidency and they never worked for him to actualise this dream”

He added; “Adamu and Omisore worked for ex-Senate President, Ahmed Lawan against Tinubu. Recall that Adamu told Nigerians that Lawan whom Tinubu sponsored to become President of the 9th Senate was APC’s Presidential candidate.”

(Photo Credit – The Sun paper)

He stated further; “He (Senator Abdullahi Adamu) was against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidency up to the point of announcement of the result. So, Tinubu lost confidence in him as the National Chairman of APC. Meanwhile, as it stands, President Tinubu is gradually cracking down leaders he perceived to be a threat to his presidency”

Source – The Sun paper Verified Facebook Page

Penkelemesi (

)