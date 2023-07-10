Abdullahi Adamu reacts to speculations that there is cold war between him and Tinubu

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has reacted to speculations that there is a cold war between him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting to the speculation in an interview on Television Continental (TVC), the APC national chairman said,

“The are people who trade in negativity and pessimism. But I don’t have any authority over them. I cannot ask them to do or not to do. They are individuals, they are Nigerians like me, they enjoy their rights to express themselves the way they deemed fit but we need to be more careful when we deal with issues in the level to which we are discussing the President of the federal republic of Nigeria. I read today one of the guys said there is cold war. Which cold war? They feed on negativity unfortunately.

I have no problem with the presidenr. I am a front runner, I led this party and with God’s guidance we won the election. I went everywhere with the president during the campaigns. We never had any issues between me and him during the campaigns. And since the inauguration, nothing has happened for anybody to impugn that there is a cold war.”

(From 10:20)

