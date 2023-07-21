Abdullahi Adamu And Omisore Voluntarily Resigned; Did You Hear Them Disputing It – Salihu Lukman

The National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has insisted that the Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC) of his party and the National Secretary, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore respectively, resigned voluntarily, as opposed to the claim that they were compelled to resign probably by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Salihu Lukman had said, “They (Senators Adamu and Omisore) voluntarily resigned; did you hear from them disputing that?”

Forward video to 9:53 – https://www.youtube.com/live/dkdrLyn7FQg?feature=share

Lukman, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television insisted that nobody compelled Adamu to resign his position as the Chairman of the ruling party. According to him, nobody has heard the APC bigwigs telling Nigerians that they were forced to resign. He maintained that as long as the rumours that Adamu and Omisore were compelled to resign have not been confirmed by the APC bigwigs, Nigerians should believe that they wanted to step aside for others to take over.

Lukman said the APC has moved on from the development. He had started by saying that the APC, unlike the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and others, always admits when there are challenges. Even though he did not say that the resignation of Adamu caused crisis in the APC, he admitted that there are challenges.

