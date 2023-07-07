Abductors Are Now Going To People’s Homes To Carry Them At Ransoms Of N50,000, N30,000 – Amobi Ogar

A member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Amobi Ogar, has lamented that abductors are now going to people’s houses in his constituency of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi in Abia State to kidnap them for ransoms as low as N30,000.

In the report which was made by Daily Trust on Friday July 7th, Amobi Ogar said this after presenting a motion on the development at plenary. He said that kidnapping has become very rampant in the area, and that kidnapping people in the area is now being done like akara business.

He said – “Today, I moved a motion over incessant attacks on my people (constituents). Kidnapping has become like akara business in my constituency.”

“People are kidnapped almost every day. Not one, two or three. To the extent that they (abductors) are now going to people’s homes to carry them at ransoms of N50,000, N30,000.”

Insecurity has been one of the toughest challenges facing the country. In the South-East part of the country, unknown gunmen have wreaked havoc in the region, with several people killed in recent times and properties destroyed.

Many are hoping that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will address the insecurity challenges in parts of the country and restore peace in the regions.

