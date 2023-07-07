Abductors Are Now Going To People’s Homes To Carry Them At Ransoms Of N50,000, N30,000 – Amobi Ogar

A member of the House of Representatives, Honorable Amobi Ogar, expressed concern about the increasing incidents of abductors targeting residences in his constituency of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi in Abia State, with ransom demands as low as N30,000.

According to a report by Daily Trust on Friday, July 7th, Amobi Ogar made these remarks during a plenary session after presenting a motion on the issue. He emphasized that kidnapping has become alarmingly prevalent in the area, comparing it to a flourishing business like akara.

In his words, “Today, I raised a motion concerning the frequent attacks on my constituents. Kidnapping has become as commonplace as akara business in my constituency.”

“People are abducted nearly every day, not just one or two, but in significant numbers. The situation has worsened to the point where abductors are entering people’s homes and demanding ransoms as low as N50,000 or even N30,000.”

Insecurity remains one of the most formidable challenges faced by the nation. In the South-East region, unidentified gunmen have unleashed havoc, resulting in numerous recent fatalities and property destruction.

Many individuals are optimistic that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address the security concerns across various parts of the country and restore peace to these regions.

