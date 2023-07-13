Abducted Ekiti APC Chairman Regains Freedom

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Paul Omotosho, has regained freedom.

Omotoso and two others were abducted while driving along Agbado Ekiti-Imesi road on Saturday night.

Daily trust report that, In a statement on Wednesday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)in Ekiti, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the victims have regained their freedom and reunited with their families.

He said this was made possible through the combined efforts of the police, other sister agencies, the local security outfits and the family members as well as the Ekiti State government.

Daily trust report that, While thanking the “good-spirited” citizens for their concern and unwavering support, Abutu pointed out that three suspects had been detained in connection with the kidnapping and were providing crucial information that might help catch the main suspects, who are still at large.

The command advised all residents to practise security awareness, to be on the lookout for suspicious individuals or groups, and to promptly report any such sightings to the local police station.

