Abayomi Arabambi’s response when asked if he still has faith in Peter Obi’s tribunal case

Dr. Abayomi Arabambi, factional Labour Party national publicity secretary, gave his reply when they asked whether he still has faith in the case of the Labour Party and Peter Obi in the presidential tribunal.

Abayomi Arabambi gave his reply in an interview with Arise during the Morning Show program, as Steve asked him a follow-up question if he still has faith after he suggest that DSS should invite Peter Obi and Pa Ayo Adebanjo on allegations that they committed treason by way of Peter Obi deleting his tweet and Pa Adebanjo saying he doesn’t acknowledge Tinubu yet until court certified him as the President.

Abayomi Arabambi said that,

“For him (Peter Obi) now to be making reference that our… the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that have been sworn in, is not a president is treasonable and then, for Pa Ayo Adebanjo to say the President of Bola Tinubu does not exist or is an illegitimate one, is also treasonable. That’s because, it is only court that can determine who is the legitimate occupier of a position, and who is the illegitimate person.

He then responds to the question of whether he still has faith on the tribunal case when he said,

“For us, the deed as been done, the party was not part of what he is doing there but we will abide by whatever the decision the presidential tribunal decision they take, we are going to abide by that.

Start watching from 14 minutes of video

