Abasi People Felicitate Tinubu, Akpabio, Others

More goodwill is trailing the swearing-in and good governance actions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly for supporting a Nigerian minority to become the # 3 citizen and the aim of putting Nigeria back on track. Ndito Abasi also known as Abasians of the Old Calabar Province in Nigeria extends their felicitation to the President, Vice President, Senate President and the Governors of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

The Abasians or Abasi People are the Ibibios, Annangs, Efiks, Ekids, Ekois, Oros and Obolos at Home and Diaspora consisting of the 38 LGAs of Akwa Ibom State and Cross River South Senatorial District with 13 Federal Constituencies and 4 Senatorial Districts. “One People, one God (Abasi) in one contiguous space (land, water and air) and together, the 4th largest nationality group in Nigeria”. In a statement approved by Abasi People Congress and jointly singed by Barristers Philip Francis, Christian Ita and Ubokutom Umana, the Abasians sent a thought-provoking message to Nigerian leaders.

More importantly, Abasi People applaud President Tinubu for “the support he gave to our own transformational leader, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio to emerge as the President of the Senate” and celebrate Senator Akpabio for his dexterity and acumen he has brought into the 10 National Assembly thus far – “the uncommon transformational leader in the uncommon senate”.

Abasi People also appreciate the two newly sworn-in Governors – of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno and his Cross River State counterpart, Senator Prince Bassey Otu; the 4 Senators and 13 Representatives of Ndito Abasi at the National Assembly as well as the 26 Members of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and their 10 counterparts from Southern Cross River Senatorial District. They called on these leaders to collaborate and give the people a sound national and global voice in addition to a transparently accountable governance.

The Abasians urge the President of Nigeria to embark on people-oriented programs with commitment to true federalism and clarity of purpose on fairness, justice and equity that will bring prosperity to both the Nigerian minorities and majorities. Finally, Ndito Abasi at Home and Diaspora urge Nigerians to support leaders at all levels and hold them accountable for continuous improvement towards a nation where everyone has a true sense of belonging. As Abasi People, they “commit to the protection, preservation, preparation, promotion and projection of their people and resources as well as participation in public policy for emancipation from both internal and external marginalization and exploitation towards equitable sustainable development.”