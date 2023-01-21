Abacha’s Daughter Meet With Wife Of Police IGP, Mrs Hajara Alkali And Mrs Adaora Offor [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Her Execellency, the daughter of former late Military head of States And the wife of Yobe State Governor, Hajiya Gumsu Mai Mala Was spotted alongside POWA national president Mrs Hajara Alkali Baba with Mrs Adaora Offor.

According to a report, The women had a wonderful moment together with several fruitful discussion about the betterment of Nigeria.

During the occasion, Mrs Hajara Alkali Distributed many relief materials and money to the wives of Police officers who died while serving the country.

Earlier Speaking, She called on the beneficiaries to make use of their items wisely and also make sure they invest their money in Businesses.

In her remark, Mrs Buni commended the POWA President for her Kind gesture, adding that may God almighty reward her abundantly.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of the first lady of Yobe State, Mrs Gumsu Sani Abacha, kindly visit the page to read more.

