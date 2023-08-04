Abacha Loot Scandal; Reject Former Governor Bagudu As Minister, Emmanuel Ogebe Tells Senate

According to Vanguard, Emmanuel Ogebe, a prominent Washington-based attorney and human rights activist, has urged the Nigerian Senate to reject the nomination of former Governor Atiku Bagudu as federal minister, citing allegations of financial impropriety.

In a petition on Friday, August 4, 2023, Ogebe accused Bagudu of involvement in the late military dictator General Sani Abacha’s multi-billion dollar looting, €200 million of which is still the subject of an ongoing legal battle in the US District Court of DC.

Ogebe argued that Bagudu’s involvement in the case disqualified him from holding a position of public trust.

The petition reads, among other things, I firmly believe that his record of financial embezzlement through his involvement in the multi-billion dollar looting of General Abacha disqualifies him from holding such a position of public trust.

Bagudu does not meet these essential criteria.

Key reasons given in the petition include Financial Misconduct:

Ogebe alleges that Bagudu has a history of financial misconduct around the world, emphasizing the ongoing settlement negotiations related to the Abacha looting in the US. Ongoing litigation:

The unresolved case casts doubt on Bagudu’s ability to perform his duties effectively and responsibly.

Visa Restrictions: Bagudu is reportedly facing visa restrictions that could limit his ability to serve effectively as federal minister.

False Claim for Money: The Bagudu family’s efforts to block the return of the stolen funds to Nigeria are being highlighted as evidence that he is unfit for federal office.

Ogebe stressed that Bagudu’s appointment could undermine public confidence and damage the reputation of his office, making Nigeria a laughing stock of the international community.

