AAU suspends academic activities indefinitely over protest

The Management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, has announced the indefinite suspension of all academic activities in the University with immediate effect.

The news was shared by The Sun on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

If you recall, the students of the University have been protesting the alleged high tuition fees of returning students for some days and it affected academic activities.

However, the university stated that it didn’t increase the school fees.

In a new development, the university issued a memo signed by the Acting Registrar, Ambrose E. Odiase.

He stated that the decision to suspend the school’s activities was taken during a Senate meeting in Ekpoma on Monday.

The memo read: “In order to prevent a total breakdown of law and order as well as the need to guarantee the safety of lives and property in the University community and its environs, Senate was left with no other choice than to direct an immediate suspension of academic activities.”

The student were also given twenty four hours to leave their hotels within the campus

The university’s matriculation ceremony scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 5th September, 2023 was also put on hold indefinitely.

