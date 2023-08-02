England national team goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was in an astonishing form for Arsenal football club on Wednesday night, as he saved a penalty kick, in their hard-fought victory over AS Monaco football club of France in the Emirates Cup.

The former Sheffield United football club star has been exceptional for Arsenal football club in their previous matches, and he was able to prove himself again on Wednesday night.

Aaron Ramsdale was given a starting role by coach Mikel Arteta, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous games, and he was able to make many incredible saves in the entertaining encounter.

AS Monaco football club took the lead through Youssouf Fofana in the 31st minute, before Eddie Nketiah equalized for Arsenal football club in the 43rd minute through an assist from Gabriel Martinelli to end the first half 1-1.

Both teams efforts to score in the second half of the game were not successful, as the match ended in a draw, before Arsenal football club won 5-4 penalty shootout.

Aaron Ramsdale was impressive for Arsenal football club in the game, and he was able to save Takumi Minamino’s penalty kick (during the penalty shootout).

The victory over AS Monaco football club has now helped Arsenal football club to win the 2023 Emirates FA Cup.

