A Woman Shouldn’t Leave Her Man & Kids To Become Single Mother & Start Sleeping Around” – Rita Daniels

Nollywood actress, Rita Daniels, has used her new interview to reveal what she feels about women leaving their husbands while also abandoning their kids just to become a single mother. She made it known that a woman should not leave her man and her kids to become a single mother and start sl€eping around.

She disclosed that she is totally against women who leave their marriages and abandon their children with their husbands while they parade themselves as single mothers just because they want to flex and enjoy life. She stated that it is the man who is supposed to take responsibility for the family, saying that any woman who decides to abandon her children with her husband should not expect any benefit from the children when they grow up.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “A woman shouldn’t leave her man and kids to become single mother and start sl€eping around. I’m not in support of women who leave their husbands houses just to flex around. A man is supposed to take responsibility for the family, but when you abandon your children with him, don’t expect any benefit from those children when they grow up.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure in the Nollywood movie industry, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

