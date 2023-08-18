NEWS

“A Woman Is More Desirable When She Knows Her Worth” BBN’s Uriel Says With Sultry Photos On IG

One of the participants in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Uriel, has used her most recent post on social media to show off her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to showcase her beauty in different outfits, and she did the same again by appearing in a two-piece outfit.

She showed up in a braided hairdo that enhanced her beauty. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She put on sneakers as she took the pictures in different postures.

She wrote a caption on her post by saying, “A woman is more desirable when she knows her worth.” The caption and her pictures attracted reactions from her fans as they expressed their opinions.

If the comments and reactions on her post are anything to go by, it is safe to say that her fans were impressed with her post, as evidenced by their positive remarks.

