A Wanted Terrorist Kabiru Sokoto was Found and Arrested in Kashim Shettima’s House – Naja’atu

Naja’atu Mohammed, a politician from Kano state, resigned from her job as head of the APC Presidential campaign council’s civil society directorate. She has persisted in stating further justifications for why it is challenging to back Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s candidacy.

In an interview with Arise TV, Naja’atu said that the notorious terrorist Kabiru Sokoto, who was responsible for the bombs against Catholics in Abuja, was detained by the DSS at the residence of Kashim Shettima on orders from the formal President Goodluck Jonathan. She claimed that while Kashim Shettima was governor, terrorism flourished. Additionally, Shettima disregarded every piece of advice given to him by other governors on how to deal with the issue.

”You cannot take someone who is virtually senile and another person that has been associated on several occasions with funding terrorism. And that is Kashim Shettima. We should not forget that Kabiru Sokoto was one of the most wanted terrorists and he was found and arrested in Shettima’s house in Borno. Let us not forget that this terrorism is not just happening by mistake, it’s a multi-billion dollar industry.” She said

