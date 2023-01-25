This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A VP Candidate Laughs As A Clown Falls On Stage To Mock A Candidate, Its Height Of Imbecility-Keyamo

Ahead of the next month’s presidential election, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and the spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has demanded apology from a vice presidential candidate who was mocking the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, reminding him how Obama’s team respected Sen McCain, during the 2008 US election.

According to a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, Festus Keyamo made it known that Obama’s rival in the 2008 United States election, Sen McCain, had a deformity in one hand, but Obama’s team still respected him and never mocked him for it.

Speaking further, he noted that here in Nigeria, a vice presidential candidate laughs as a clown and falls on the stage to mock another candidate, describing such action as sign of imbecility, thereby demanding apology from the vice presidential candidate.

On several occasions, some of the presidential and vice presidential candidates have mocked each other due to one reason or the other. As we head towards the next month’s presidential election, these candidates should try and be discussing about the issues, instead of looking for someone to mock.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds News )

News )

