‘A US Envoy Was Denied Access But A Former Emir Was Given A Welcome Into Niger Palace’ – Aliyu Gebi

A Former Member of Ecowas Parliament, Aliyu Ibrahim Gebi has alleged that a US Envoy was denied access to meet the Niger Coup leaders while the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido was welcomed into the Niger Palace. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that there is a re-awakening in the African society today. According to him, the recent crisis in Africa is perhaps to revive the sense of brotherhood between all African Nations.

He said, ”We cannot sit and be remotely controlled from time to time by different Nations. We can’t afford to fight any proxy war or economic war in our own spaces. So this is perhaps the silver lining. There is perhaps a certain conversation that we have been reluctant to have, we must begin to have.

And again, it is instructive that an envoy from the US was denied access but a former Emir was given a welcome into Niger Palace. And in fact, those images you saw were not released by Nigerians, they were released by the Nigeriens. So this is perhaps the reawakening of the African brotherhood that is inculcated in Mali’s National Anthem.”

[Start From 7:03]



Oxygen (

)