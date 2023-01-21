“A Troublesome Interloper”— Dele Momodu Slams Festus Keyamo For Dragging Atiku To Court

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has been described as a troublesome interloper. “A Troublesome Interloper” for dragging Atiku to court, said Dele Momodu, a spokesman for the PDP’s Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign, in an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune.

According to him, in the meantime, Festus Keyamo called for Atiku’s arrest and ordered that the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies investigate the former vice president after Michael Achimugu claimed that he used Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to steal public funds between 1999 and 2007. Festus Keyamo later sued the PDP presidential candidate. In response, Momodu claimed that Keyamo’s attitude as the APC PCC’s spokesperson had done more harm to the party’s presidential candidate than Atiku. “I’m not authorized to speak on legal matters. Festus Keyamo, in my opinion, is merely a troublesome interloper who is constantly seeking attention. And with that, he has hurt Tinubu more than Atiku, as per his actions.

The spokesman of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign stated that while nobody is perfect, “nothing in Atiku compares as negatively as in Tinubu.

Speaking further, the spokesman of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign stated that “Senator Dino Melaye spoke on a television program and brought new insights to the issues because a lot of people who were not looking at it that way started seeing Tinubu in a different light.” “What Dino said was that Nigeria cannot have a president who is Pablo Escobar and a vice president who is Osama bin Laden,” he said. Keyamo’s “gutter language and behavior” have always characterized his attacks against Tinubu, whom he described as his friend, adding that his duty is to defend Atiku.

“I don’t like it if I have to wrestle with a pig, but he’s decided that’s what he wants.” If you like, slap him; he can turn the other cheek. That’s him; otherwise, he would have replied to Baba Obasanjo long ago. “Atiku has told us frontally and clearly that he wants to run an issue-based campaign, and you can see him,” he said.

Momodu went on to say that it was a waste of Tinubu’s money for Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), to take his principal to court.

Dear esteemed readers, Please share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post and leave a comment below.

Horlablog (

)