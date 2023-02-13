A Traditional Ruler In Lekki Has Threatened People With Eviction If They Don’t Vote APC- Dr. Yunusa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the ongoing public outrage that greeted the brutal attack on supporters of the Labour Party (LP) by suspected political thugs in Lagos over the weekend, a chieftain of the party, Dr. Yunusa Tanko has sounded the alarm on alleged intimidation of some residents in the state over their choice of party to vote in the upcoming presidential elections.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Monday, Tanko, who is the chief spokesman for the Obi-Datti/Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, alleged that a traditional ruler in the Lekki axis of Lagos was recently caught on tape threatening residents of his community with eviction if they do not vote for the APC on Election Day.

“There is a particular incident that took place in Jakande, the Lekki axis of Lagos over the weekend. In an area called Igbara, the ‘Baale’ of that particular area came out openly to intimidate the people, telling them that they must have their PVCs, and that must use those PVCs to vote for APC. We have it recorded. He not only told them to vote APC but that they must snap their ballot papers to prove that they did. He threatened the people that if they do not vote for the ruling party, they will be evicted from that area.

And I know that Chapter 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic states clearly that Nigerians have the freedom to live in any area of their choice as citizens of the country. So, as far as I am concerned, this particular individual has crossed the rubicon of the law. I think our security agencies need to look into this issue because if nothing is done, this will send a signal to others like him that they can do whatever they like and get away with it.”

