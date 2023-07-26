A time will come when people will go back to traditional ways because of abuse of the court- Okolie

Following the judgement of the National assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State which sacked Labour Party House of Reps member, Ngozi Okolie and declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ndudi Elumelu the winner of the election, the House of Reps member, Hon Ngozi has said what happened at the tribunal was shameful. Speaking on Democracy Today, Hon Ngozi said a time will come when people will not believe in the legal system and will go back to traditional ways to resolve disputes.

When asked if he has gone for appeal after the tribunal gave Elumelu judgement?

He said, “Of course, we have already sent an appeal. He (Elumelu) has every right to go to court but if you go to court, you go with facts. A time will actually come in Nigeria when most people will not believe in the legal system again and will go back to our traditional ways because the court is being abused a lot. It’s no more the ‘home’ of common man, it’s now the ‘home’ for the rich and the mighty. Like the president said, let the poor breathe. I hope they will let us breathe everywhere because it’s obvious what happened in the tribunal. In fact, some people were even calling some people there the lawyers of Elumelu. It was a shameful event at the tribunal honestly.”

