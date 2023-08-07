A time will come in Africa when no one will dare to rig an election against the people’s will — Nwosu

Nwosu Obinna, the youngest candidate seeking a seat in the Abia State House of Representatives in the 2023 elections, declared on his official Twitter account that a revolutionary era is on the horizon for Africa and that electoral malpractices will become a thing of the past. Using the people’s awareness and resolve as justification, he visualized a continent where no one would attempt to rig a vote against the will of the electorate.

The politician stated in a message posted on his official Twitter account that there will come a time when no one in Africa will attempt to rig an election against the will of the people. Now that they have a giant scapegoat to use as an example, Now that they have opened their eyes, Africans are looking for a major scapegoat who would act as a role model for others.

Obinna has relentlessly advocated for a future in which Africans unite to hold those accountable who thwart the democratic process with a view to altering the political landscape. He firmly believes that citizens of the continent should identify and seek punishment from those responsible for electoral fraud in order to set a precedent and discourage future wrongdoers from adopting the same road.

